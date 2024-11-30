Mom tells court son assaulted her despite protection order
In the midst of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, a Motherwell woman described in court on Friday how her son punched her, pushed her to the ground and called her a witch.
Phumza Rhamnculana, 67, burst into tears as she told the Motherwell magistrate’s court that her son, Siyabulela Rhamnculana, 31, had already breached one protection order she had against him...
