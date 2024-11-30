Heartfelt tributes flow at jazz legend Rev Patrick Pasha’s funeral
Prominent religious, political and artistic figures gathered at the Assemblies of God Church in New Brighton on Friday to pay tribute to the indelible role jazz legend Rev Patrick Pasha played in Nelson Mandela Bay during apartheid, in uplifting his community, and as a musician.
More than 150 people attended his funeral on Friday, singing gospel and struggle songs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.