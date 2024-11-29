News

SA facing geopolitical headwinds — Busi Mavuso

Concerns about relationship with US, says Business Leadership SA chief executive

By Nomazima Nkosi - 29 November 2024

As SA ends 2024 on a positive trajectory supported by increased business confidence, the country should prepare for significant geopolitical challenges, particularly with the US, Business Leadership SA chief executive Busi Mavuso said.

Mavuso said there was heightened concern among Southern African chief executives around addressing international uncertainties, with concerns about the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) which facilitates trade with the US...

