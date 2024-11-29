News

Mafaya flayed over infrastructure and engineering’s ‘dismal’ 2% expenditure rate

Premium
By ANDISA BONANI - 29 November 2024

After receiving a warm welcome as she chaired her first meeting as Nelson Mandela Bay’s infrastructure and engineering political head, Buyelwa Mafaya faced sharp criticism from her committee as she attempted to justify the directorate’s expenditure rate of just 2%.

The directorate has a R685m capital budget...

