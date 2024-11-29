‘I killed my drug addict son’
Gqeberha mom sentenced to 25 years behind bars after providing chilling account of what drove her to end young man’s life
Overwhelmed by his drug addiction, theft from their home and the constant arrival of drug dealers at all hours, a Gqeberha mother made a decision to have her own son murdered.
Having lost her husband years earlier, she also knew that her son’s life insurance policy would provide for her 11-year-old daughter’s future...
