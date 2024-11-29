‘Everything Uncle Winna touched turned to gold’
Family and music fraternity pay tribute to legendary Gqeberha DJ, nightclub owner and entrepreneur Winston Redcliffe
Gqeberha’s master of the microphone and nightlife entertainment pioneer, the late Winston “Winna” Redcliffe, is being honoured posthumously through a host of events lined up to pay tribute to the icon of the industry.
The stylish 82-year-old, a beloved family man and father figure to many, passed away at the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital on Sunday...
