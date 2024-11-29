City wins eviction battle against Airport Valley residents
Multimillion-rand housing project back on track after Gqeberha high court ruling
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been given the go-ahead to serve Airport Valley residents with eviction notices.
The municipality filed an urgent application in the high court in Gqeberha earlier this week and appeared in court on Thursday...
