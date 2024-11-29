News

City wins eviction battle against Airport Valley residents

Multimillion-rand housing project back on track after Gqeberha high court ruling

By Nomazima Nkosi and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 29 November 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been given the go-ahead to serve Airport Valley residents with eviction notices.

The municipality filed an urgent application in the high court in Gqeberha earlier this week and appeared in court on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

LIVE: Australia debates bill to ban social media for children under 16
DeWine signs bill on school bathroom use by transgender students

Most Read