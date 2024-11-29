News

Celebrated Gqeberha artist Derrick Erasmus dies

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 29 November 2024

Renowned artist Derrick Erasmus, whose precise and quirky images centred on the theme of masks have been exhibited and sold around the world, has died.

Erasmus, who celebrated his 90th birthday at Art on Target in Gqeberha in September, combined a sense of fun and the precision he learnt as a botanical artist in London in the 1960s and ’70s to produce his distinctive masks...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

LIVE: Australia debates bill to ban social media for children under 16
DeWine signs bill on school bathroom use by transgender students

Most Read