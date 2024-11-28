Woman missing after leaving home for work

Mount Road police are searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home in North End on Monday.
Siphosethu Dumezweni, 31, lives in North Road.
Any person with information that can shed light on her disappearance is urged to contact the investigating officer at the Mount Road police station, Sgt Mlu Mahambi, on 082-442-1459, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
