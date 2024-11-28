News

Woman missing after leaving home for work

By Herald Reporter - 28 November 2024
Siphosethu Dumezweni, 31, left her home in North Road, North End to head to work but never returned home
SEEN HER? Siphosethu Dumezweni, 31, left her home in North Road, North End to head to work but never returned home
Image: SUPPLIED

Mount Road police are searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home in North End on Monday.

Siphosethu Dumezweni, 31, lives in North Road.

Any person with information that can shed light on her disappearance is urged to contact the investigating officer at the Mount Road police station, Sgt Mlu Mahambi, on 082-442-1459, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

LIVE: Australia debates bill to ban social media for children under 16
DeWine signs bill on school bathroom use by transgender students

Most Read