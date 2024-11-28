Temporary power fixes a permanent headache for Algoa Park residents
Many unfilled trenches and exposed live wires an accident waiting to happen, homeowners say
Gaping holes with live electricity wires dot the streets of Algoa Park after municipal contractors carry out temporary fixes to restore power to areas in darkness.
But residents are fed up with sites where trenches are yet to be filled — some of them left open for months — and fear for their safety...
