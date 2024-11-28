News

Mpumalanga police ask for help after discovery of human remains in the bush

An elderly man made a gruesome discovery of a human skull, loose bones and clothing scattered in the area

28 November 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Police can not confirm the cause of death, age, and gender of the person pending further investigation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi has appealed to the community for assistance after an elderly man searching for his livestock discovered human remains in the bush near Seabe, Mmametlhake, last Thursday.    

According to information, the man found a human skull, loose bones and clothing scattered in the area. 

Police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said police were summoned to the scene and found a grey jersey and other clothing items. 

Nkosi said police were unable at this stage to confirm the cause of death, age and gender of the victim pending further investigation. 

“Our investigation might require us to conduct DNA sampling. Community members who reported loved ones missing might play an important role in tracing the deceased's family,” said Mkhwanazi.

