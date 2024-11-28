News

Initiates extorted by thugs

Families outraged by demands for protection fees to keep boys safe

Premium
By Brandon Nel and Simtembile Mgidi - 28 November 2024

As thousands of boys on the brink of manhood make their way to initiation camps across SA, thugs in Nelson Mandela Bay are taking advantage of the age-old tradition, demanding protection fees.

And if the youngsters  don’t pay up, they are robbed of the little food and belongings they have...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

LIVE: Australia debates bill to ban social media for children under 16
DeWine signs bill on school bathroom use by transgender students

Most Read