A teenage girl who was last seen leaving her home in Gelvandale on September 20 is still missing.
The police are continuing their search for 16-year-old Tayla Miggels, who was reported missing by her mother the next day.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the girl had allegedly left her home in Zimdahl Street and not returned.
Any person with information that could help trace her is urged to contact Sgt Ayanda Songxaba on 071-352-4733 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
HeraldLIVE
Gelvandale girl, 16, still missing after leaving Gelvandale home in September
Image: SUPPLIED
A teenage girl who was last seen leaving her home in Gelvandale on September 20 is still missing.
The police are continuing their search for 16-year-old Tayla Miggels, who was reported missing by her mother the next day.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the girl had allegedly left her home in Zimdahl Street and not returned.
Any person with information that could help trace her is urged to contact Sgt Ayanda Songxaba on 071-352-4733 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News