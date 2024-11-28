News

Fuel price ruling costing Bay R50m a month, says business chamber

By Herald Reporter - 28 November 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay’s economy is taking a significant hit, losing about R50m a month with the city reclassified as an inland zone by mineral and  petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe, leading to higher fuel prices than coastal areas.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen...

