Eastern Cape growth edges higher in second quarter
Marginal increase recorded after provincial economy contracts in three previous quarters
The Eastern Cape narrowly avoided four consecutive quarters of negative growth by posting a 0.1% increase to edge out of a technical recession.
The growth was recorded in the second quarter of 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.