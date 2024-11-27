Zelda la Grange shares poignant lessons learnt from Mandela in new book
From witnessing Nelson Mandela consoling a broken Hansie Cronje after the late cricketer’s fall from grace to fighting for the common man’s welfare, Zelda la Grange’s journey as the former president’s personal assistant provided a front-row seat to some of SA’s most important lessons.
During the launch of her new book at the Boardwalk on Tuesday, La Grange opened up about the profound moments spent with global icon, Tata Madiba, that taught her the true power of forgiveness and compassion...
