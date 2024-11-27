Tensions rise in clash over Nelson Mandela Bay housing project
Refusal by group of Walmer township residents to move risks derailing development
A clash between factions over a housing project has stoked tensions in Walmer township, with claims of sabotage and intimidation adding fuel to the fire.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is heading to court in Gqeberha on Friday to seek an urgent interdict compelling Airport Valley residents who are refusing to relocate to dismantle their shacks and vacate them...
