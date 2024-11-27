A 30-year-old suspect was shot dead by a security guard at a municipal depot in Kensington, Gqeberha, on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the fatal shooting occurred in Connaught Avenue at about 7pm.
“It is alleged the security guard spotted the male suspect on the premises where the cables were stored.
“On confronting the suspect, a shooting incident took place and the suspect was fatally wounded.
“He died at the scene.
“It is suspected that the suspect was busy stealing the cables.”
Beetge said the matter was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Suspected cable thief shot dead at municipal depot
Image: FILE
A 30-year-old suspect was shot dead by a security guard at a municipal depot in Kensington, Gqeberha, on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the fatal shooting occurred in Connaught Avenue at about 7pm.
“It is alleged the security guard spotted the male suspect on the premises where the cables were stored.
“On confronting the suspect, a shooting incident took place and the suspect was fatally wounded.
“He died at the scene.
“It is suspected that the suspect was busy stealing the cables.”
Beetge said the matter was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News