News

Suspected cable thief shot dead at municipal depot

By Brandon Nel - 27 November 2024
A suspect was shot dead at a municipal depot on Tuesday night
FATAL SHOOTING: A suspect was shot dead at a municipal depot on Tuesday night
Image: FILE

A 30-year-old suspect was shot dead by a security guard at a municipal depot in Kensington, Gqeberha, on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the fatal shooting occurred in Connaught Avenue at about 7pm.

“It is alleged the security guard spotted the male suspect on the premises where the cables were stored.

“On confronting the suspect, a shooting incident took place and the suspect was fatally wounded.

“He died at the scene.

“It is suspected that the suspect was busy stealing the cables.”

Beetge said the matter was under investigation.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF Picket to Constitutional Court led by President, Julius Malema
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 26 November 2024

Most Read