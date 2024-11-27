Step into a winter wonderland of magic with Cinderella this holiday

Step into a winter wonderland of magic and mystery this festive season with Cinderella and the Ice Queen’s Enchantment, which will be coming to Centrestage@Baywest in December.
Punted as an unmissable family experience, the Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society (Pemads) production, written by dynamic husband and wife duo Paul and Tilette Roelofse, is directed by Yolande Farrow and Tilette.
The pantomime reimagines a timeless story with unexpected twists, humour, and heartwarming moments.
With opening night on December 3, the festive production promises to be the highlight of the holiday season for families, friends, and first-time theatregoers.
Imagine a land where the snow never melts, and the winds whisper secrets.
This is the world of Cinderella and the Ice Queen’s Enchantment, a story brimming with intrigue, lurking danger, and courageous hearts.
Cinderella is no longer a damsel in distress; she is a brave young woman, determined to break the icy hold of the powerful Ice Queen Venedicta Evercold.
With the help of her loyal friend, Danny Elfman, the snow elf, Trixie Twinkle and the whimsical Fairy Godmother, Cinderella embarks on a daring adventure that will captivate children and adults alike, with an outcome that is anything but certain.
The 29-member cast is made up of an enthusiastic team under Tilette and Farrow’s expert direction, with vibrant choreography by Tilette and Bianca Swalwell, and musical direction by Caeleigh-Anne Heradien.
The cast ranges from award-winning talents to fresh new faces, each bringing boundless energy and commitment, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter, excitement, and joy.
“The story itself is so captivating,” Farrow said.
“Every scene is filled with magic, and the cast’s passion for the story makes every rehearsal feel as though it is an adventure.”
Guided by Heradien, the music and vocals elevate the production, creating a rich musical landscape that’s fun, touching, and unforgettable.
With a blend of jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary styles, each dance number is full of life and energy, especially the breathtaking ice dance scene — a moving, contemporary performance so powerful it has brought cast and crew to tears.
With David Limbert overseeing lighting design and Brendon Samuels handling sound, every technical element contributes to a magical atmosphere, transporting audiences into the heart of an enchanted, snow-covered kingdom.
Elaborate sets, stunning costumes, and breathtaking visuals add to the immersive experience, making it feel as though audiences have stepped directly into Cinderella’s world.
A whimsical holiday setting at Baywest adds to the magic, with the shopping mall transformed into a snowy kingdom to echo the world of Cinderella and her friends.
Every corner of the venue is infused with holiday charm, creating a festive ambience that brings the magic of the show to life before it even begins.
There will also be plenty of audience interaction true to pantomime tradition.
Audiences are encouraged to join in and cheer for Cinderella, boo the Ice Queen, and laugh along with the antics of the bumbling butler Reginald and the witty Magic Mirror.
With clever humour and heartwarming themes that resonate with all ages, this is a show designed to engage everyone, from young children to their grandparents.
“This is the sort of show where you laugh, you cheer, and you feel part of the story,” Centrestage’s Gary Hemmings said, adding that he was proud to host a Pemads production at the new Baywest venue.
“It’s an unforgettable experience that celebrates the magic of live theatre,” he said.
Pemads has made the annual holiday pantomime a cherished tradition in Gqeberha.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
HeraldLIVE
Step into a winter wonderland of magic with Cinderella this holiday
Pemads’ enchanting pantomime — staged at Centrestage@Baywest — to enthrall young and old
Image: CHRIS GERTSCH
Step into a winter wonderland of magic and mystery this festive season with Cinderella and the Ice Queen’s Enchantment, which will be coming to Centrestage@Baywest in December.
Punted as an unmissable family experience, the Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society (Pemads) production, written by dynamic husband and wife duo Paul and Tilette Roelofse, is directed by Yolande Farrow and Tilette.
The pantomime reimagines a timeless story with unexpected twists, humour, and heartwarming moments.
With opening night on December 3, the festive production promises to be the highlight of the holiday season for families, friends, and first-time theatregoers.
Imagine a land where the snow never melts, and the winds whisper secrets.
This is the world of Cinderella and the Ice Queen’s Enchantment, a story brimming with intrigue, lurking danger, and courageous hearts.
Cinderella is no longer a damsel in distress; she is a brave young woman, determined to break the icy hold of the powerful Ice Queen Venedicta Evercold.
With the help of her loyal friend, Danny Elfman, the snow elf, Trixie Twinkle and the whimsical Fairy Godmother, Cinderella embarks on a daring adventure that will captivate children and adults alike, with an outcome that is anything but certain.
The 29-member cast is made up of an enthusiastic team under Tilette and Farrow’s expert direction, with vibrant choreography by Tilette and Bianca Swalwell, and musical direction by Caeleigh-Anne Heradien.
The cast ranges from award-winning talents to fresh new faces, each bringing boundless energy and commitment, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter, excitement, and joy.
“The story itself is so captivating,” Farrow said.
“Every scene is filled with magic, and the cast’s passion for the story makes every rehearsal feel as though it is an adventure.”
Guided by Heradien, the music and vocals elevate the production, creating a rich musical landscape that’s fun, touching, and unforgettable.
With a blend of jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary styles, each dance number is full of life and energy, especially the breathtaking ice dance scene — a moving, contemporary performance so powerful it has brought cast and crew to tears.
With David Limbert overseeing lighting design and Brendon Samuels handling sound, every technical element contributes to a magical atmosphere, transporting audiences into the heart of an enchanted, snow-covered kingdom.
Elaborate sets, stunning costumes, and breathtaking visuals add to the immersive experience, making it feel as though audiences have stepped directly into Cinderella’s world.
A whimsical holiday setting at Baywest adds to the magic, with the shopping mall transformed into a snowy kingdom to echo the world of Cinderella and her friends.
Every corner of the venue is infused with holiday charm, creating a festive ambience that brings the magic of the show to life before it even begins.
There will also be plenty of audience interaction true to pantomime tradition.
Audiences are encouraged to join in and cheer for Cinderella, boo the Ice Queen, and laugh along with the antics of the bumbling butler Reginald and the witty Magic Mirror.
With clever humour and heartwarming themes that resonate with all ages, this is a show designed to engage everyone, from young children to their grandparents.
“This is the sort of show where you laugh, you cheer, and you feel part of the story,” Centrestage’s Gary Hemmings said, adding that he was proud to host a Pemads production at the new Baywest venue.
“It’s an unforgettable experience that celebrates the magic of live theatre,” he said.
Pemads has made the annual holiday pantomime a cherished tradition in Gqeberha.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News