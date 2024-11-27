The race is on for spaza shop owners in SA to register their businesses after a call by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
With 23 children having died and more than 800 fallen ill from suspected food poisoning across SA in the past three months, allegedly after ingesting food from spaza shops, Ramaphosa intervened with a directive that all spaza shops be registered.
In a follow-up to this declaration, the SA Government News Agency said: “All spaza shop owners and vendors must register with their respective municipalities from November 15 to December 13 2024.”
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc) Eastern Cape deputy president Mlungisi John.
LISTEN | What’s being done to address spaza shop issue
