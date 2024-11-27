Grey presents Collegiate with special sesquicentennial anniversary gifts
For more than a century, leading Gqeberha schools, Collegiate and Grey, have enjoyed a special collaboration as the schools serve the families in their community.
Collegiate Girls’ School recently celebrated an extraordinary milestone, marking its sesquicentennial anniversary and, as part of the celebrations, Grey and Collegiate school staff, and school governing body (SGB) members attended an intimate function on Tuesday to reflect on Collegiate Girls’ School’s proud legacy while celebrating the achievements that continue to shape its future...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.