Five-month search for double murder suspects ends in arrest

A five-month search for a man wanted in connection with a double murder in Gqeberha in June finally resulted in his arrest this week.
Days after the Silapha2 National Intervention Team in Gqeberha asked for the public’s assistance in tracing Manelisi “Maneli” Matoto, he was found at a house in KwaMaqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort).
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, it is alleged that at about 3.50am on June 30, Wayde Bowker, 25, was in Sweden Street, Timothy Valley, when he was approached by two men.
One was armed with a firearm and demanded cash and cellphones from Bowker.
Bowker argued with the men and shots were fired.
He died on the scene.
The suspects then hijacked a white Opel Astra that was parked in the same street.
They were joined by two other suspects, a man and a woman, and drove off with the vehicle with a second victim, who had been asleep in the car.
The vehicle was found burnt out in Siyavuka Street, Booysens Park, later that morning.
Police found Heinrich Williams, 40, who had a gunshot wound to the head, lying next to the vehicle.
He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
The Bethelsdorp police opened two cases of murder.
After investigations, a warrant of arrest was issued for Matoto in connection with the murders.
“It is also alleged that the suspect is linked to other murders within the Nelson Mandela Bay district,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Janse van Rensburg said the team, acting on information, had gone to a house in the KwaMaqoma area where the suspect was hiding from the police.
“The team approached a house in Nzama Street, Edakeni Section, and the suspect was apprehended.
“The suspect will appear in court in Gqeberha on two counts of murder,” she said.
