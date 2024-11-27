Cruise liner season to usher in R95m bonanza for Nelson Mandela Bay
As much as R95m is set to be spent in Nelson Mandela Bay this cruise liner season as 45 ships are expected to dock, bringing more than 50,000 visitors.
However, the city has set its expectations even higher by doubling its targeted visitor numbers for next season as it sets its sights on becoming a premier cruise liner destination...
