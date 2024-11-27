Christmas comes early for Kariega boy after devastating year
After suffering an epileptic fit, being diagnosed with TB meningitis, undergoing brain surgery and being partially paralysed all in the space of a year, a 12-year-old from Kariega has been overjoyed to receive some early Christmas cheer this week.
On Tuesday, in the presence of pupils and teachers, the proceeds from a colouring competition, organised by the South African Society of Physiotherapy and College Hill Preparatory School, were handed over to Ejay Solomon and his mother, Emogean...
