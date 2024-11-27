News

Christmas comes early for Kariega boy after devastating year

By Roslyn Baatjies - 27 November 2024

After suffering an epileptic fit, being diagnosed with TB meningitis, undergoing brain surgery and being partially paralysed all in the space of a year, a 12-year-old from Kariega has been overjoyed to receive some early Christmas cheer this week. 

On Tuesday, in the presence of pupils and teachers, the proceeds from a colouring competition, organised by the South African Society of Physiotherapy and College Hill Preparatory School, were handed over to Ejay Solomon and his mother, Emogean...

