Boost on cards for Eastern Cape entertainment industry
Government planning to devote funds to establishing film studios after success of ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’
The Eastern Cape government wants to pump more money into the entertainment industry by building film studios in the province.
This follows the success of Gqeberha: The Empire, which was cancelled after two seasons...
