Woman accused of taking out hit on aunt drops bail bid
According to investigators, Siphokazi Mabuto, 27, was the sole beneficiary of her relative’s life insurance policies
Facing a string of charges including murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, all to allegedly get her hands on her aunt’s life insurance policies, a Motherwell woman elected to stay behind bars while her three co-accused will apply for bail later this week.
Siphokazi Mabuto, 27, is alleged to have been one of the masterminds behind an attack that left her aunt, Kholelwa Mabuto, blind, as well as a second attempt on her aunt’s life that claimed the life of her own boyfriend, Sicelo Manyashe...
