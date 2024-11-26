News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 26 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 26 November 2024
EFF,ATM head to ConCourt to challenge Phala Phala report decision

Most Read