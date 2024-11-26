Thousands of tampered meters as electricity losses mount
Residents will have to pay up as replacing faulty units will cost R482m
No electricity tokens or small amounts were punched into more than half of the meters in Nelson Mandela Bay in the last financial year — leading to a staggering R800m loss.
Replacing the estimated 171,000 mostly tampered with meters will cost R482m...
