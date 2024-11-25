A woman who was badly injured in a fatal car crash involving Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila in Thembisa last month is out of a coma and wants to know where her daughter is, but her family is still too concerned about breaking the news to her that the girl died in the accident.
“Whenever she starts asking about her daughter we make excuses or just change the topic. We can't tell her now. The aim is to allow her to heal completely before delivering the news about our little girl,” said her husband Tshepo Kekana.
On October 30, Keo Mavimbela was driving her daughter Gomolemo and a 13-year-old boy to school when a car belonging to Mogaila crashed into her Hyundai head-on.
Nine-year-old Gomolemo died at the scene while Mavimbela and the boy were rushed to hospital.
“They are recovering very well in hospital,” said Kekana.
Meanwhile, the 13-year-old's condition has also improved, but his family said he is currently undergoing physiotherapy as he can't “even take more than eight steps”.
His aunt Mihloti Ndlovu told Sowetan that her nephew does not remember anything from the day of the accident. “When he asks why he's in hospital we tell him it's because he is sick,” she said.
“The doctors said he is out of danger ... and after he had steel implants in both legs he's been going for physio. He's struggling to walk and we think maybe after the physio he may go back home.”
Mogaila is currently out on R20,000 bail.
He will be back in court on February 4, 2025.
SowetanLIVE
Mom involved in fatal car crash with PSL star yet to be informed of daughter's death
Social Justice News Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
A woman who was badly injured in a fatal car crash involving Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila in Thembisa last month is out of a coma and wants to know where her daughter is, but her family is still too concerned about breaking the news to her that the girl died in the accident.
“Whenever she starts asking about her daughter we make excuses or just change the topic. We can't tell her now. The aim is to allow her to heal completely before delivering the news about our little girl,” said her husband Tshepo Kekana.
On October 30, Keo Mavimbela was driving her daughter Gomolemo and a 13-year-old boy to school when a car belonging to Mogaila crashed into her Hyundai head-on.
Nine-year-old Gomolemo died at the scene while Mavimbela and the boy were rushed to hospital.
“They are recovering very well in hospital,” said Kekana.
Meanwhile, the 13-year-old's condition has also improved, but his family said he is currently undergoing physiotherapy as he can't “even take more than eight steps”.
His aunt Mihloti Ndlovu told Sowetan that her nephew does not remember anything from the day of the accident. “When he asks why he's in hospital we tell him it's because he is sick,” she said.
“The doctors said he is out of danger ... and after he had steel implants in both legs he's been going for physio. He's struggling to walk and we think maybe after the physio he may go back home.”
Mogaila is currently out on R20,000 bail.
He will be back in court on February 4, 2025.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News