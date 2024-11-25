Brown pleaded guilty to a felony charge in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.
GOOD Party slams Schreiber for 'silence' over request to cancel Chris Brown's visa to perform in SA
GOOD Party secretary-general Brett Herron has expressed concern over home affairs minister Leon Schreiber's silence regarding the party's request to cancel American artist Chris Brown's visa application to South Africa.
Brown is scheduled to perform in Johannesburg on December 14 and 15.
The party earlier wrote to Schreiber, urging him to ban Brown from entering the country, citing his history of domestic violence.
“He hasn't even bothered to respond to multiple requests from the GOOD Party that he reject the visa application of convicted Brown. Rather than reject this abuser, Schreiber prefers to look away,” Herron said.
“We know that banning Brown won't be popular with South Africans, but if Schreiber gives a damn about women, he will declare Brown an 'undesirable person' in terms of section 30 of the Immigration Act.”
Brown pleaded guilty to a felony charge in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.
“South Africa's Immigration Act provides that a person 'with previous criminal convictions without the option of a fine for conduct which would be an offence in the republic...' is undesirable. Schreiber therefore has the tool to act but lacks the spine to use it.”
Herron argued that the government should play its part in commemorating the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence by not allowing Brown to “get a free pass”.
The party believes that granting Brown entry into the country would be inconsistent with the government's commitment to eradicating gender-based violence.
“Over the past month, our emails to the minister and his minders have failed to elicit a response. He instead appears intent on rolling out the red carpet for Brown to perform two concerts in Johannesburg — the week after 16 Days of Activism ends. Government expends much energy talking up its commitment to eradicate gender-based violence. Regardless of his personal views on these matters, Schreiber, as a government minister, must walk the talk.”
