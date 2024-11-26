Deadly cupcakes were retrieved from dumping site
The cupcakes that claimed the lives of two people and left another fighting for survival were retrieved from a dump site in Graaff-Reinet, police said on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the deadly treats were handed to the victims by a friend who allegedly found them in the trash in uMasizakhe before sharing them...
