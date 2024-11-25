'Close them all': Calls for closure of foreign-owned spaza shops mount

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is calling for the immediate closure of all spaza shops and revitalisation of the township economy run by citizens.
The government last week classified food-borne illnesses as a national disaster.
“This measure is essential to mitigate the risks associated with unregulated food supply chains linked to these establishments,” ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said.
“Furthermore, we urge the government to implement a robust programme aimed at revitalising the township economy, which must be firmly placed in the hands of township residents. Empowering local citizens to take ownership of their economic future is paramount.
“We advocate for the establishment of spaza shops that are solely owned and operated by vetted South African citizens, ensuring that they possess legitimate supply and distribution networks to guarantee food safety and quality for our communities.”
Only spaza shops implicated in food-borne illnesses that claimed the lives of more than 20 children have been closed down. Food outlet and spaza shop owners have been given until December 13 to register their businesses or face closure.
Members of Operation Dudula in Soweto had blocked foreign nationals from registering their spaza shops, claiming they are stealing business from locals.
ATM believes registration of spaza shops should be exclusive to citizens.
“We contend that allowing foreign nationals to register spaza shops will not resolve the ongoing issues with fake and expired food products. Instead, it worsens the problem and undermines the economic stability of our communities. We call on law enforcement agencies to take a strong stance against any attempts to register spaza shops by foreign nationals, as such actions must be met with strict legal repercussions. Those found guilty of these offences should face arrest and prosecution.”
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said in a post on X that spaza shop registration was reserved for South African citizens only in Tshwane.
'Close them all': Calls for closure of foreign-owned spaza shops mount
Journalist
Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is calling for the immediate closure of all spaza shops and revitalisation of the township economy run by citizens.
The government last week classified food-borne illnesses as a national disaster.
“This measure is essential to mitigate the risks associated with unregulated food supply chains linked to these establishments,” ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said.
“Furthermore, we urge the government to implement a robust programme aimed at revitalising the township economy, which must be firmly placed in the hands of township residents. Empowering local citizens to take ownership of their economic future is paramount.
“We advocate for the establishment of spaza shops that are solely owned and operated by vetted South African citizens, ensuring that they possess legitimate supply and distribution networks to guarantee food safety and quality for our communities.”
Only spaza shops implicated in food-borne illnesses that claimed the lives of more than 20 children have been closed down. Food outlet and spaza shop owners have been given until December 13 to register their businesses or face closure.
Members of Operation Dudula in Soweto had blocked foreign nationals from registering their spaza shops, claiming they are stealing business from locals.
ATM believes registration of spaza shops should be exclusive to citizens.
“We contend that allowing foreign nationals to register spaza shops will not resolve the ongoing issues with fake and expired food products. Instead, it worsens the problem and undermines the economic stability of our communities. We call on law enforcement agencies to take a strong stance against any attempts to register spaza shops by foreign nationals, as such actions must be met with strict legal repercussions. Those found guilty of these offences should face arrest and prosecution.”
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said in a post on X that spaza shop registration was reserved for South African citizens only in Tshwane.
During a mayoral imbizo in Themba, Hammanskraal, on Saturday, Moya repeated the same sentiments during her engagement with the community.
“They are killing us, and they are killing your properties. Our children are dying because we made it happen. Without us they would not be in our areas. Can we agree that spaza shops belong to the residents of Tshwane. Only locals will own spaza shops,” said Moya.
“Now we are getting into trouble because people are tapping us on the shoulder telling us about the constitution, but we don't care. We have over 34% unemployment in the city, those are our brothers and sisters. I don't think this is the time to be politically correct. What we are asking is that let us not chase these people for nothing. When we close down a spaza shop, be ready with yours.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News