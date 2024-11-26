Children can look forward to an exciting line-up at the first Valley of Dreams Music Festival set against the stunning backdrop of the Baakens Valley on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Baakens to transform into valley of dreams for kids
Image: KILLKENNY PHOTOGRAPHY
Children can look forward to an exciting line-up at the first Valley of Dreams Music Festival set against the stunning backdrop of the Baakens Valley on Saturday.
Russel Sneyd, owner of RhythmWorx Kids, will be leading a lively workshop for youngsters to explore their musical talents and creativity on drums and flutes, and with children’s karaoke from noon to 6pm in the Kids Play Park on the day.
Children can learn and play together in a cajon drumming group class, explore sound and rhythm with Boomwhackers, use visual cues to create music, and have a blast singing their favourite songs.
The Kids Play Park will also offer jumping castles, giant lawn games, put-put and face painting.
Sneyd, a professional Gqeberha musician, will also be drumming for The Reunion, the opening act for Just Jinjer at the festival.
The Reunion is a dynamic five-piece band based in Gqeberha, renowned for delivering an unforgettable experience to music lovers and partygoers alike.
With a diverse range of influences, The Reunion has something for everyone and is always able to get the audiences’ feet stomping and hands clapping as they sing along to their favourite songs.
They will be performing at 7pm and will be joined on stage by popular local duo Big Man & Bear.
Top local musicians will perform from noon, followed by performances from Jordan Arts, Rubber Duc, The Reunion and finally Just Jinjer.
Bay music lovers can also expect to hear some new unreleased music that Jordan Arts has been creating in London.
“My style of music is a combination of different genres and sounds into one,” he said of his 4pm performance.
“I want to break the barrier between live music and electronic production.”
SA’s premier acoustic dance music act, Rubber Duc, will be on stage from 5.30pm.
“We love performing to people of all ages and we’re lucky enough to have the same people love us back,” the group’s Nick Jordaan said.
“We strive to have a good energy and engage a hell of a lot with the audience.
“The crowd singing back to us is incredible and nothing compares to it,” he said.
SA rock band Just Jinjer are also promising to deliver a special magic for festival-goers when they perform from 8.15pm.
“There is a special magic that happens when the three original members combine forces on stage,” lead singer Ard Matthews said.
The trio, Matthews (vocals and guitar), Denholm Harding (bass), and Brent Harris (drums), have been part of the solid foundation of Just Jinjer since their inception.
“We love the freedom we all feel when we’re on stage.
“The love we feel from the audience is the fuel that inspires us to give our all,” Matthews said.
The festival will host a jam-packed programme from until 11pm, a superb mix of food and craft trucks, family-friendly picnic benches, and the Kids Play Park.
Alabaster Street will be closed for the day and festival-goers will find convenient parking accessible from both Upper and Lower Valley roads.
Festival organiser Dante Cicognini said the event would serve as a fundraiser to maintain and improve the Baakens Valley.
“Through the Baakens Valley Business Cluster we plan on running this event annually to raise funds to tackle many projects.
“By securing the necessary funding and support, we believe we can transform Nelson Mandela Bay’s green lung into a safe, vibrant and sustainable space that benefits the entire community,” he said.
Tickets cost between R120 and R250 via Webtickets.
HeraldLIVE
