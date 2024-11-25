News

Veteran clergyman steps aside for youth to lead Reformed Church

25 November 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

After 37 years of leading his community by example at the helm of the Reformed Church in SA iBhayi circuit, Chief Rev Dr James Fatuse is ready to hand over the baton to the youth to take the institution forward.

The 66-year-old chair of the Bloodline House of Leadership — a house of traditional leaders serving Nelson Mandela and Sarah Baartman district — held his farewell at the Young Park Hall on Saturday. ..

