Veteran clergyman steps aside for youth to lead Reformed Church
After 37 years of leading his community by example at the helm of the Reformed Church in SA iBhayi circuit, Chief Rev Dr James Fatuse is ready to hand over the baton to the youth to take the institution forward.
The 66-year-old chair of the Bloodline House of Leadership — a house of traditional leaders serving Nelson Mandela and Sarah Baartman district — held his farewell at the Young Park Hall on Saturday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.