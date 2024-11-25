As the PE Music Society’s Concert Series 2024 season draws to a close, the award-winning Signum String Quartet is set to bring a unique and heartfelt project to SA.
Their programme, titled “Bridge the chasms that divide”, is a celebration of SA music, featuring works by Abel Selaocoe, Lise Morrison, Dizu Plaatjies, and Matthijs van Dijk.
The society’s Dr Erika Bothma-Troskie said the project honoured 30 years of democracy with newly commissioned SA compositions interwoven with classics by Haydn and Brahms.
“The quartet, comprising South African Xandi van Dijk [viola], Florian Donderer and Annette Walther [violin], and Thomas Schmitz [cello], launched this project in Bremen on April 27.
“They will tour SA in November, bringing their performances of unsparing expressivity, intimacy, and vitality to local audiences,” Bothma-Troskie said.
“The Signum Quartet specially commissioned the new compositions with support from the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation and the Goethe Institute.
“Volker Schütte, the South African Honorary Consul in Bremen, also backed the tour.”
She added that the Signum Quartet had been a welcome guest at prestigious venues such as the Wigmore Hall in London, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Philharmonie de Paris, Konzerthaus in Vienna, Philharmonie Cologne, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, and the BBC Proms.
In 2023, the quarter made their debut at the Carnegie Hall in New York.
The concert will take place on Wednesday at 7pm at Nelson Mandela University’s South Campus Auditorium.
Tickets for non-members will be available on the night at R95 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R40 for students, and R35 for school pupils.
Admission is free for society members.
For further inquiries, contact Bothma-Troskie on 082-308-4494.
HeraldLIVE
Season to end on top note with award-winning Signum String Quartet
Image: SUPPLIED
As the PE Music Society’s Concert Series 2024 season draws to a close, the award-winning Signum String Quartet is set to bring a unique and heartfelt project to SA.
Their programme, titled “Bridge the chasms that divide”, is a celebration of SA music, featuring works by Abel Selaocoe, Lise Morrison, Dizu Plaatjies, and Matthijs van Dijk.
The society’s Dr Erika Bothma-Troskie said the project honoured 30 years of democracy with newly commissioned SA compositions interwoven with classics by Haydn and Brahms.
“The quartet, comprising South African Xandi van Dijk [viola], Florian Donderer and Annette Walther [violin], and Thomas Schmitz [cello], launched this project in Bremen on April 27.
“They will tour SA in November, bringing their performances of unsparing expressivity, intimacy, and vitality to local audiences,” Bothma-Troskie said.
“The Signum Quartet specially commissioned the new compositions with support from the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation and the Goethe Institute.
“Volker Schütte, the South African Honorary Consul in Bremen, also backed the tour.”
She added that the Signum Quartet had been a welcome guest at prestigious venues such as the Wigmore Hall in London, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Philharmonie de Paris, Konzerthaus in Vienna, Philharmonie Cologne, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, and the BBC Proms.
In 2023, the quarter made their debut at the Carnegie Hall in New York.
The concert will take place on Wednesday at 7pm at Nelson Mandela University’s South Campus Auditorium.
Tickets for non-members will be available on the night at R95 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R40 for students, and R35 for school pupils.
Admission is free for society members.
For further inquiries, contact Bothma-Troskie on 082-308-4494.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News