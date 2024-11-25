Red flags raised at Nelson Mandela Bay Blue Flag beaches
Questions over security, weather damage and ailing infrastructure as peak season approaches
With the summer season fast approaching, Nelson Mandela Bay will look to its beaches as one of the main attractions to lure visitors from across the world to the Friendly City.
However, with ailing infrastructure, safety concerns and the impact of the recent weather phenomena, residents have questioned the city’s readiness for the influx of holidaymakers expected to hit Gqeberha’s shores...
