Rapper Ziggy4x sued for R1m after model stabbed in Cape Town bar scuffle
A fashion model is taking legal action against Cape Town-based rapper Ziggy4x for R1m for allegedly stabbing him in a restaurant bathroom.
Lawyers for model-turned-businessman Liam Vandiar sent a letter of demand to Ziggy4x — known for Afrikaans drill rap — demanding R1m in damages for medical costs and pain and suffering following the scuffle at the Bokeh Karaoke Bar & Lounge in Sea Point in September...
