An eight-year-old grade 2 pupil from Thabisile Primary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, died on Friday after she fell ill on Wednesday after reportedly consuming biscuits bought from a local spaza shop.
“Her condition reportedly worsened over the course of the next two days, and she was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Friday, where she was tragically declared deceased,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said,
He said the cause of her death remained unclear.
“The relevant authorities are conducting investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”
He said the department dispatched its psychosocial support unit to provide counselling to the affected family members, pupils and staff at the school on Monday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and school community during this difficult time. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all learners and will continue to monitor developments closely,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.
TimesLIVE
Primary school pupil in Soweto dies from suspected food poisoning
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
