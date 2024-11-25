New book calls for shift in perspective on Palestinian narrative
A new book, Decolonising the Palestinian Mind, has been launched in Gqeberha, calling for a bold shift in the way the public understands Palestinian culture, identity and future.
Written by Haidar Eid, it looks at the growing pressures on Palestinians and urges a rethinking of their narrative...
