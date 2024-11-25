Nelson Mandela Bay gospel group Legato SA return home winners
As home-grown a cappella group Legato SA continue to make waves on the international stage, their recent win at the SABC Crown Gospel Awards has solidified their status as a force to be reckoned with.
The sextet group, which performs an eclectic mix of gospel, Afro pop, Afro soul and traditional African music, won in the Best Acapella Group category at the 17th instalment of the awards on Sunday...
