Mabeka-Mhlongo bringing big gospel names to Gqeberha for December concert
In celebration of two decades as a gospel artist, former Joyous Celebration member Nobathembu Mabeka-Mhlongo is bringing some of the industry’s biggest names in SA to Gqeberha.
The concert, set to be held at the Nelson Mandela University Auditorium on December 1, will feature gospel giants such as Kholeka, Veliswa Skeyi, SbuNoah and Hlengiwe Mhlaba...
