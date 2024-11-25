Interpreters needed for perlemoen suspects to apply for bail
The four suspects arrested after a R7m perlemoen bust in Bluewater Bay on Friday will return to the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court next Monday when formal bail proceedings are expected to start.
Harbin Lin, 40, and Fuming Pan, 35, of China, together with Charles Takudzwa Chidamoyo, 33, and Doubt Nyoni, 33, of Zimbabwe, made a brief appearance in court on Monday where their attorney, Ryno Scholtz, indicated that they would require the services of interpreters before the matter could proceed...
