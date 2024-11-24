Three arrested during robbery in New Brighton

Police managed to foil an alleged robbery in progress and arrested three people in New Brighton on Saturday night.
A firearm was also confiscated.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said New Brighton police were busy with patrols in KwaNdokwenza at about 10.30pm when they noticed a white Toyota Etios that had been reported as hijacked in the Mount Road area.
“As the police member approached the vehicle, the driver jumped out and over a fence.
“As they were chasing the suspect, they heard a commotion in Tom Street.
“They abandoned the chase to instead investigate the commotion.
“As they entered the premises, they noticed three suspects in the house, one of whom was armed and fired a shot, injuring his friend in the back.
“The police retaliated and fired one shot, injuring the suspect. The third suspect was apprehended with no injuries.
“The two suspects were taken to hospital for treatment and are under police guard,” Janse van Rensburg said.
It was later established that the door had been kicked open by the robbers.
Five entered the house and demanded money, cellphones and car keys.
“Three suspects, all 18 years old, were detained on charges of house robbery, pointing of a firearm, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” she said.
“The members confiscated a Norinco 9mm firearm and ammunition. The Toyota Etios was also impounded for further investigation.”
Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata commended the police officers for their alertness and good work.
