Trevor Noah pays tribute to Rafael Nadal’s tennis legacy as the icon announces retirement
Multimedia reporter
Image: Trevor Noah/X
Former Daily Show and avid tennis fan Trevor Noah paid tribute to Rafael Nadal on social media after the tennis legend announced his retirement.
After an illustrious 23-year career, 38-year-old Nadal confirmed he would retire at the end of the 2024 season, with his final professional appearance at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga this month.
Nadal's career includes a record 14 French Open titles, unprecedented in tennis history.
Yet, as Noah pointed out, Nadal’s legacy extends beyond the trophies and records.
“For anyone who’s had the pleasure of watching this man grace a court, they will know his mastery has forever altered our perception of what tennis can be. His athleticism transformed a clay court into a Gladiator's arena where his forehand felt less like a tennis technique and more like the warrior brandishing the broadest sword,” said Noah.
His decision to retire comes after a series of physical setbacks and he admitted in an October video message he had struggled to play without limitations in recent years.
“The reality is it has been some difficult years, these past two, especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life everything has a beginning and an end,” said Nadal.
Nadal’s unique style and tenacity have made him one of the most influential figures in tennis history. Noah humorously recalled these quirks.
“Rafa has been such a prolific figure in the sport that he somehow even managed to elevate the art of headband adjustments and delicate wedgie removals.”
Noah also shared a personal memory of playing with Nadal in a doubles match.
“On a personal level, I remember playing in our last doubles tennis match. Rafa and I were seated in the change room and I turned to him with tears in my eyes and said, 'Rafa, I think this is going to be my last tennis match. I think I’m retiring'. I’ll never forget Rafa turning to me and saying, 'Trevor, I didn’t even know you played tennis'.”
As Nadal prepares to depart from the sport, Noah said Nadal's imprint will live on in the sport.
“Rafa, as you step away from the spotlight, the world of tennis loses a monumental figure, but your legacy of passion, perseverance and the occasional perfect pirouette on the baseline will live on. Here’s to endless sunny days ahead, fewer blistered fingers and maybe a match where the score doesn’t matter,” said Noah.
Nadal's career spanned 83 Grand Slam appearances, though injuries kept him from playing in several events.
He won 22 of the 69 Grand Slams he competed in, with his 14 French Open titles standing as a record in tennis history.
The French Open is deeply associated with Nadal, a testament to his dominance on the clay courts of Roland Garros. A statue of Nadal now stands at the tournament’s entrance, honouring his unparalleled achievements at the venue.
