Three gunned down in vehicle in New Brighton

Three people were shot dead in a vehicle in New Brighton on Saturday morning.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, at about 6.40am, members responded to a complaint of a shooting in Ntintili Street.
“On arrival, they found a white Kia with three occupants; one male on the driver's side, one female in the front passenger seat, and one female just outside the vehicle.
“All three victims had multiple gunshot wounds to the body.”
Janse van Rensburg said the identities of the deceased were still unknown at this stage.
The provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit in Gqeberha is investigating the triple murder.
“No further information is available at the moment.
“Three cases of murder were opened, and the investigation is under way,” she said.
Anyone who may have information about the murders is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer Welile Ndzima, on 071-352-4782, Crime Stop on 08600 1011, or the nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS app. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
