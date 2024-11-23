Northern Areas artists honoured in new book
A book celebrating the work and life of five late artists from the northern areas, who inspired and transformed their communities through art and activism, was recently launched at the South End Museum .
The book, titled 5 Artists; A Common Bond is a publication of the Northern Areas Heritage and Interpretive Centre (NAHRIC) and compiled by Dr Michael Barry, Colin Abrahams and Christopher du Preez. ..
