Vandalised traffic lights at key Nelson Mandela Bay intersection shining again
After two years of disruption caused by vandalism, traffic lights at the intersection linking the Perseverance industrial area to major routes between Kariega and Despatch have been repaired.
The restoration was done by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s Perseverance geographic cluster. ..
