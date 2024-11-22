The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it will oppose the bail application by a senior police officer from Welkom in the Free State who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a local tavern and in their home.
The 30-year-old woman, who is a constable at the same police station as the accused officer, was allegedly strangled and punched in front of her nine-year-old son last Sunday.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the accused police officer has made his first appearance and will make a formal bail application on Friday.
Suping said Ipid will oppose his release on bail due to the seriousness of the charge against him.
The accused officer allegedly went to a local tavern to fetch his girlfriend, but she refused to leave with him as she was with friends.
Suping said: “The police officer allegedly dragged the complainant out of the tavern, but was stopped by other patrons. However, they later agreed to leave together. When they arrived at home, he (the accused) allegedly assaulted the complainant by strangling and punching her in front of her son.”
Ipid to oppose bail for senior cop who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of her 9-year-old son
