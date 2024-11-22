Residents in Diepkloof, Soweto are up in arms after a five-year-old boy died after allegedly eating snacks bought from a local spaza shop.
The boy died on Wednesday,
Scores of community members gathered outside the spaza shop on Thursday and demanded the owners be removed.
Police and crime prevention wardens kept a close watch.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Col, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, an inquest docket has been opened.
“According to reports, the child was vomiting and had a runny stomach before being taken to a local clinic where he was declared dead. The cause of death is unknown at this stage, pending autopsy results.
Health and environmental inspectors were at the scene to take samples.
‘I no longer want them in my yard’ — landlord after another child dies from food poisoning
Senior Reporter
Image: Antonio Muchave
Residents in Diepkloof, Soweto are up in arms after a five-year-old boy died after allegedly eating snacks bought from a local spaza shop.
The boy died on Wednesday,
Scores of community members gathered outside the spaza shop on Thursday and demanded the owners be removed.
Police and crime prevention wardens kept a close watch.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Col, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, an inquest docket has been opened.
“According to reports, the child was vomiting and had a runny stomach before being taken to a local clinic where he was declared dead. The cause of death is unknown at this stage, pending autopsy results.
Health and environmental inspectors were at the scene to take samples.
A woman who has been renting out her spaza shop said she was heartbroken and wanted her tenants gone.
Maria Gololo said she had been renting out the space for 10 years for R2,800 a month and had not experienced any issues until now.
“The child is my neighbour. I know his mother and grandmother. Yesterday I heard the child had eaten poison and died. I am shocked by all this,” she said.
Gololo said last week her tenants approached her and asked to give them her ID so they could register the spaza shop.
“I gave it to them. They did give it back but I want them gone. I no longer want them in my yard. I don't know if it's the love of money but we've been hearing stories from other areas in Soweto about children dying. I took them in and allowed them to operate because I was getting something.”
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News