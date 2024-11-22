Extortion accused plays hide and seek after court case postponed
Pretoria woman goes to extraordinary lengths to avoid being snapped by media photographers
Trial proceedings for a Pretoria woman accused of extortion were delayed in the Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday after the court failed to requisition a Venda interpreter.
This was followed by a peculiar game of hide and seek when the accused tried to avoid media photographers waiting outside the building...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.